Kentucky fugitive arrested after over 2 years of avoiding police

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) A Hartford man who had been eluding police since June 2019 has been arrested. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Lee Chanley, 46, on multiple charges late Monday evening.

Chanley had previously been wanted on a charge of 2nd degree escape after leaving a Louisville halfway house in June of 2019. He had been previously arrested in 2017 on drug-related charges.

Acting on a tip, OCSO officers arrived at a home in Hartford and took Chanley into custody without incident. He was in possession of 2 handguns, drug paraphernalia and large quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax pills.