MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Madisonville man has been charged with several felony child sexual exploitation offenses.

On Monday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Glenn Curneal Riddle, 40, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Riddle was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after they say the suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was executed at a Madisonville residence Monday, where equipment believed to be used in the crime was seized and taken for forensic examination.

Riddle is currently being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center, where he is facing multiple felony charges of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

The investigation is ongoing.