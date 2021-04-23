Evansville man with several warrants out for his arrest, leads EPD on short chase with infant in his car

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is behind bars after he was spotted driving down the Lloyd by officers who knew there were warrants out for his arrest. His infant child, and the child’s mother, were in the backseat.

Evansville Police spotted Kevin Profit around 4 p.m. Thursday. When they tried to pull him over for failing to signal, they say Profit didn’t stop driving for nine minutes, running multiple stop signs and driving erratically.

The chase came to an end on N Englewood when Profit took off running. He was eventually taken in by a police K-9 and arrested. Profit is facing several charges including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and neglect of a dependent.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)