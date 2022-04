EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police was dispatched to a shots fired call shortly after midnight on April 10. Another call came in while officers were in the area of the 3200 block of Waggoner Ave.

Police say that the man who called said he found a bullet hole in his house. Officers found a bullet stopped in a bag of kitty later according to officials.

The officers took a report of the incident.