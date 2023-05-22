KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Coroner made her first appearance in court on Monday in relation to drug possession charges.

Karen Donovan appeared for her initial hearing in Knox County Superior Court in a case involving felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charge related to prescription pills.

According to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office, during Monday’s hearing Donovan informed the court she would be hiring a lawyer to represent her going forward. Due to the case involving a felony charge, a preliminary plea of not-guilty was entered on behalf of Donovan.

Previous Coverage:

Judge Brian M. Johnson set Donovan’s pre-trial conference date for July 17 at 2:45 p.m.