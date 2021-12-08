KSP: Beaver Dam man arrested after selling juvenile daughter

OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police arrested a Beaver Dam man on Tuesday after they say he sold his juvenile daughter.

According to KSP, troopers and social services launched an investigation in November after learning the man’s daughter gave birth in March. Troopers say the man sold his daughter to Lucas Mateo, 20, of Beaver Dam, in August of 2020 and the juvenile has been residing with Mateo since then.

The juvenile’s father was charged with human trafficking and Mateo was charged with rape. Eyewitness News is not identifying the father of the juvenile to protect her identity.

Kentucky State Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

KSP identified the following signs of human trafficking:

A victim may show signs of physical or mental abuse. A victim may not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions. A victim may not be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own. A victim may appear to be fearful or submissive. A victim may not know what city or state they are in or where they are living. A victim may work excessively long hours. Victims can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house.

If you suspect someone may be involved in human trafficking or a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711) or text 233733. You can learn more at the National Human Trafficking Hotline website. The website features a “Quick Exit” button to leave the site instantly if necessary.