RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead and a homeowner wounded early Monday morning in Madison County.

Investigation revealed an armed suspect came into a home on Willis Branch Road shortly before 4:30 a.m., firing shots and killing a woman inside. KSP says the intruder and homeowner shot at each other, leaving the homeowner with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us the armed suspect left the house after the shooting and no arrests have been made. KSP says the homeowner was transported to a hospital, where he has since been released.

UPDATE: According to FOX56, the woman killed in the shooting was daughter of a former Kentucky state representative. The Madison County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office website lists Clinton and Lindsey Morgan as the owners of the house on Willis Branch Road.

C. Wesley Morgan confirmed with the Lexington Herald-Leader that the female victim was his 32-year-old daughter and that he and his wife were injured.

Additionally, several members of the family were asleep within the home at the time, authorities say.

KSP is requesting if anyone with information relevant to this investigation, or observed suspicious activity in the area between 3:30 am to 4:30 am, to call 859-623-2404.

This is a developing story.