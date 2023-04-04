HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating Greenville fire.

KSP says on April 4, around 5:32 a.m., KSP was requested to investigate a structure fire at the 2900 block of KY-181 North, in Greenville.

KSP says detectives arrived on scene and preliminary investigation revealed that a fire had started inside one of the rental apartments. Police say a female was transported by ambulance to a Madisonville hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP says no other injuries were reported, and Foul play is suspected. Police say the investigation is ongoing.