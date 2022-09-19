WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) says a man was arrested over the weekend for intoxication and indecent exposure, to name a few charges.

KSP says they received a call from a White Plains gas station saying a man was exposing himself to the employees and refusing to leave. Police say upon arrival Troopers investigated and learned that David Ruark, 48, of Madisonville, had driven to the gas station while intoxicated and exposed himself to the employees. Officers say Ruark also touched one of the employees inappropriately, became belligerent and refused to leave.

Ruark was arrested by KSP, placed in the Hopkins County Jail, and was charged with: