KSP recovers stolen vehicle after pursuit

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – After a police pursuit, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Henderson County on Monday.

Police stopped 23-year-old Joseph Carter on Old Corydon Road by deploying a tire deflation device after a police pursuit.

Joseph Carter was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More DUI 1st Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Possession of Marijuana Possession of Synthetic Drugs – 1st Offense Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess Disregarding Stop Sign Disregarding Traffic Control Device – Traffic Light Reckless Improper Lane Usage – Vehicles Keep to Right Except to Pass

Carter was also served two warrants for Failure to Appear in Hopkins County.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

