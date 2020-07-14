KSP recovers stolen vehicle after pursuit

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – After a police pursuit, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Henderson County on Monday.

Police stopped 23-year-old Joseph Carter on Old Corydon Road by deploying a tire deflation device after a police pursuit.

Joseph Carter was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following:

  1. Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
  2. Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More
  3. DUI 1st
  4. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  5. Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
  6. Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
  7. Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  8. Possession of Marijuana
  9. Possession of Synthetic Drugs – 1st Offense
  10. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
  11. Disregarding Stop Sign
  12. Disregarding Traffic Control Device – Traffic Light
  13. Reckless
  14. Improper Lane Usage – Vehicles Keep to Right Except to Pass

Carter was also served two warrants for Failure to Appear in Hopkins County.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories