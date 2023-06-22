HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on June 22.

KSP says at around 9:55 a.m. Donte Lamonte Churchill, 19, Carl Michael Kinley, 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, 40, stole a truck and fled from a work detail. Police say the three escapees were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County occupying a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.

Donte Lamonte Churchill (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Branden Tate Coffey (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Carl Michael Kinley (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Police say Coffey is described as a man with brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6’0” in height and 190 pounds. KSP says Kinley is described as a man with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8” in height and 170 pounds. Police say Churchill is described as a man with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’2” and weighing 190 pounds. KSP says all three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for the escapees and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.