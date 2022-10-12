HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams, 38, after they said he failed to comply with the sex offender registry.

Police describe him as 5’11” with brown eyes. Police say Williams has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on the fingers of his left hand.

Officers say if anyone has information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.