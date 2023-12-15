HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Daviess County man is behind bars after pointing a firearm at an officer while driving recklessly.

According to Kentucky State Police, an off-duty trooper driving south on U.S. 231 in Daviess County noticed a pickup truck weaving through traffic around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The truck passed the trooper and slammed on his brakes several times. Police say the driver then drew a handgun and pointed it at the trooper before speeding off.

Troopers were able to find the vehicle at a home in the 2500 block of Browns Valley-Red Hill Road in Utica. 27-year-old Charles Mattingly of Utica was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is currently in the Daviess County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.