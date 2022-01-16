Lafayette woman arrested after high-speed chase

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m., ISP says a state trooper clocked in a 2018 Dodge Durango speeding 102 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 52. The trooper states they attempted to catch the driver, radioing other officers to assist in the pursuit.

As the high-speed pursuit continued, police tell us the driver passed two other state troopers. According to police reports, the chase continued through SR 47, where down the road a Thorntown Police Officer left a tire deflation device.

Law enforcement officials say the driver stopped before hitting the tire deflation devices and was safely taken into custody. They add that the second occupant in the vehicle was transported from the scene and released.

Police identified the driver as Monetta Sanders, 40, Lafayette, IN. She was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail, and is facing charges of: