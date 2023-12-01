LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A confinement officer at the LaGrange County Jail has been arrested following an accusation of sexual battery involving an inmate, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The LaGrange County Sheriff requested ISP to investigate the allegations on Oct. 23. More than a month later, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Jaden Boyd, a confinement officer at the LaGrange County Jail. Officers took him into custody Thursday.

Pending an initial court appearance, Boyd is being held in the Steuben County Jail on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a service provider, according to the release.

No other details from the case were released.