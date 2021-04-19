‘I want to kill your son!’ Affidavit details scene before alleged shooter runs away, still on the run

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) A probable cause affidavit details a domestic disturbance before a shooting last week, and shows the last known whereabouts of the alleged shooter in East St. Louis. The incident happened Tuesday, April 13, around 7:50 p.m. at a home on W. Broadway near Glass Street in Princeton.

The victim told police Landon Bairfield was having an argument with the victim’s mother. His mother and Bairfield were in a relationship. In the affidavit, Bairfield said to the mother, “Man I want to <expletive> kill your son. Get in there and <expletive>cook! I want to kill your son,” and the victim replied, “If you ever say that [Kill your son] to my mom I’m going to punch you in your mouth!”

The victim says Bairfield then pulled out a .380 calibur pistol from his waistband and shot the victim in the hand. The victim begged Bairfield not to kill him. The mother then came pushed Bairfield away, and put herself between Bairfield and her son. The affidavit says the mother took the victim to the hospital and Bairfield left the house.

A warrant has been issued for Bairfield’s arrest on a charge of aggravated battery. His last known location was East St. Louis. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say do not approach him. If you see him, call 911 or (812) 385-3496 option 1.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)