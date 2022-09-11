WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend.

On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks.

According to police, Brooks tried to run away and physically resisted officers. WPD reports the officers were struck by Brooks while trying to take him into custody. Police say Brooks was handcuffed after a brief struggle, and was found to have a “large amount” of meth and other narcotics on him.

Officers reported finding more than 40 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, nearly 2 grams of Heroin, Prescription Pills, Marijuana, Paraphernalia and cash.

Brooks was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Law Enforcement and Battery on a Public Safety Official.