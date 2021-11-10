Lawsuit against former Vanderburgh County Jail officer settled

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A lawsuit against a former Vanderburgh County jail officer has been settled.

A former inmate filed the lawsuit saying Joshua Davis beat him until he was unconscious in 2018. The lawsuit alleges that Davis kept punching the inmate in the face even after he was unconscious.

Davis was charged with battery in 2018 but was found not guilty. During a county commission meeting on Tuesday night, a $250,000 settlement was approved.

The county attorney says the county will pay $100,000 and the county’s insurance will pay the rest.