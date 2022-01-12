Lawsuit filed against Darmstadt town council members

DARMSTADT, Ind (WEHT) – A town council member, a town employee and a concerned citizen are taking legal action against the town of Darmstadt after they say town council members committed a range of illegal activities.

The lawsuit accuses several town council members of violating Indiana’s open door policy when instances of sexual harassment were brought forth. It also accuses certain town council members of theft of equipment valued at several thousand dollars.

Council members were also accused of attempting to defraud the town through ghost employment, where a few members received payment for jobs that were not being completed. Last year, accusations of theft were first brought forward, but at the time Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding did not recommend charges being filed.

A legal complaint was filed in the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. You can read a copy of the complaint in the window below.

This is a developing story.