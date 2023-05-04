HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says it has made an arrest after a person was caught stealing money from a St. Jude donation board.

HCSO says on May 3 at 11:57 p.m., the agency located suspect Trenton Thorpe, 32, of Lewisport. Deputies say upon investigation the St. Jude money board was recovered at a residence in Lewisport. HCSO says the board was empty.

Deputies say Thorpe was taken into custody and charged with:

3 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

2 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree

1 count of Tbut or Disp From Building K Dollars But Less Than 10k

1 count of Tbut or Disp From Building

HCSO says more charges will be filed against someone they say is associated with Thorpe at a later date.