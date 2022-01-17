A license plate leads to a man’s accusation and arrest

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), after they tried to conduct a traffic stop the driver sped off.

According to HPD, Roger Ivy, 30, of Henderson, was arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. According to HPD, officers were able to get Ivy’s license plate as he sped off. HPD said that they later contacted the suspect and arrested him at his residence. According to HPD, Ivy was charged with a D.U.I. and Fleeing or Evading Police 1st.

Ivy is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.