EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing.

According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of battery. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says there are six potential victims. Detectives say Pokorney was a juvenile when the incidents occurred, but he was over the age of 16 for five of the cases, meaning those were waived to adult court. The sixth case will be heard in juvenile court.

The EVSC released the following statement in regard to this case: “In the best interest of all parties involved, the individual facing charges will not be returning to Central High School. We are fortunate to have options for learning that do not include the traditional brick and mortar setting.”

According to MyCase, Pokorney is expected back in court in January.