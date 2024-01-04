HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody following the search of a home in Huntingburg conducted by both the sheriff’s office and the Huntingburg Police Department.

Police say that officers searched the home of 41-year-old Jeremiah Tredway after receiving information alleging that Tredway was dealing illegal narcotics, after which police obtained a warrant. Authorities say that the officers found multiple syringes, one of which police suspect contained liquid heroin, along with several baggies containing suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Tredway was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges: