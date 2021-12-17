Looters preying on tornado survivor communities arrested in Graves County

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) On Friday afternoon, troopers in Graves County arrested 6 people in connection with a series of lootings in the Pritchett and Cardinal Road area. The group’s caravan was stopped at the intersection of US 45S and Pritchett Road.

Among the stolen goods were damaged vehicles and copper. Graves County received some of the worst damage from last weekend’s severe weather, which included a massive EF-4 tornado that destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield.

Crystal meth and over $120,000 in cash was also seized. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office would like citizens to know that if they see any suspicious activity nearby, don’t be afraid to ask the people involved what they’re doing, take pictures and contact law enforcement immediately.