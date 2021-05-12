Multi-county chase ends in Spencer County when On-Star disables suspect’s vehicle

SPENCER CO., Ind (WEHT) Two people from the Jeffersonville, Indiana area are arrested in Spencer County after a multi-county, multi-state police chase that started in Louisville. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police began chasing a blue 2019 GMC Sierra that was reported stolen.

The suspect drove through Harrison, Crawford, Perry and Spencer counties. The high speed chase was often over 100 mph. Authorities tried to stop the vehicle with tire-deflation devices, but that was unsuccessful. It wasn’t until On-Star was able to disable the vehicle that the chase came to an end near Chrisney on US 231 near SR70.

The driver, identified as Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, of New Albany, Indiana, was taken into custody without further incident. The passenger, Kaelin Maire Brian, 25, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was also taken into custody.

Left: Nelson Emery, Right: Kaelin Brian

A revolver with the serial number removed and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol during a search of the vehicle. Approximately five grams of methamphetamine and one gram of marijuana were also found.

Both subjects were transported back to the Harrison County Jail. Emery is charged with possession of a handgun by a felon, reckless driving, and theft, among other charges. Brian is charged with possession of marijuana.