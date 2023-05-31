HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Louisville man is behind bars in Hopkins County following a multi-county investigation.

Madisonville Police say they were informed by US Marshals working with the Louisville Metro Police that Louis Coleman was believed to be in the area. Authorities say Coleman had an oustanding warrant in Jefferson County, but was known to have ties to Madisonville. MPD officers found a vehicle owned by Coleman a short while later and took him into custody.

He is currently being held at the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges including Burglary, Possession of Meth and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.