OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) confirmed a firefighter was arrested on child porn charges.

OPD says on February 10, around 6:45 a.m., detectives executed search warrants at two separate

locations based upon an ongoing investigation involving Possession of Child Pornography. Police say following the execution of the search warrants and based upon evidence found during the investigation, detectives charged Clifford Brandon, 53, of Maceo, with 18 counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Over the Age of 12 but Under the Age of 18 1st Offense and two counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under the Age of 12.

OPD says detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484