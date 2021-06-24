Madisonville man arrested after police find approximately 200 fentanyl pills

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville man was arrested on Thursday after police say they found approximately 200 fentanyl pills under his vehicle.

Madisonville Police conducted a traffic stop on Jyreke Stum, 22, of Madisonville, around 4:00 p.m. Detectives say Stum had marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia. According to police, Stum attempted to flee from officers, but he was tased and then subdued by the police. Police say Stum threw a large bag of approximately 200 fentanyl pills under his vehicle.

Stum faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking marijuana, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, careless driving and failure to signal.