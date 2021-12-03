Madisonville man arrested for child sexual exploitation

MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch arrested Ryan Hardin, 39, on charges related to child sexual abuse on Thursday.

Hardin was apprehended as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began after the suspect had been discovered sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation led to the use of a search warrant at a home in Madisonville. Equipment used in the crime was seized and the KSP forensic lab is examining it.

Hardin is currently charged with:

Ten counts of distribution of material showing a minor in a sexual manner

Ten counts of possession of sexual material of a child over the age of 12

Ten counts of possession of sexual material of a child under the age of 12

If found guilty, Hardin could face up to 15 years in prison.