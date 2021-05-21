Madisonville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested a man on several charges after a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say they started an investigation in April and that they allegedly bought crack and methamphetamine from William Hancock, 45, of Madisonville. On Friday, they executed a search warrant of his home on Princeton Road, where they say they found over five pounds of marijuana, two guns, and methamphetamine.

Hancock was arrested and booked in the Hopkins County Jail.