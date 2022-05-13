MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit (MHCVNU) made a drug trafficking arrest.

According to a release, in early 2022 detectives with the MHCVNU received information in reference to a huge distributor of crystal meth in Hopkins County.

MHCVNU says that for more than a month, a joint investigation with DEA Paducah was conducted in reference to this alleged drug trafficking operation. MHCVNU says in early March, detectives, along with Special Agents from the DEA, made contact with the distributor and then executed a search warrant at his residence on Murray Street in Madisonville. MHCVNU says while conducting the search warrant, detectives were able to seize approximately 2.2 pounds of crystal meth and over $42,000.

MHCVNU says on May 10, Travarius Baxter, 34, of Madisonville, KY, was indicted by a grand jury through the Western District of Kentucky on federal charges of:

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

MHCVNU says on May 12, officers with the Madisonville Police Department and detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit located Baxter and he was taken into custody without incident.

Baxter was transported and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.