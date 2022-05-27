MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police (MPD) said a man was arrested after causing a scene at a bar and later pointing a gun at a police officer. Investigators said 33-year-old Steven Schmittler of Madisonville was at the Oasis Southwest Grill when he began harassing other patrons.

Officers say Schmittler refused to leave when asked by restaurant staff. The staff said Schmittler pulled out a gun when they carried him outside.

According to MPD, Schmittler then pointed his gun at a responding officer. Schmittler is currently in the Hopkins County Jail and is facing several charges.