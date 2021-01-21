Madisonville police arrest man after $200K of suspected meth found in car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police arrested a man after $200,000 worth of suspected meth was found in a car. During a traffic stop, officers saw a glass smoking device on the floor of William Cook’s car. A police dog was called to the scene, where more than four and a half pounds of meth, a gun, “drug trafficking items” and cash were found.

Cook was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in meth and marijuana possession.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)