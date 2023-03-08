MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Bremen man and woman are facing numerous charges after leading officers on a high speed chase through Hopkins County, police say.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers spotted a suspected stolen car on Grapevine Road shortly before noon Wednesday.

While trying to verify that it was stolen, police say the vehicle began driving recklessly. The driver, later identified as Whitney Stobaugh, allegedly sped through several stop signs while exceeding 36 mph over the speed limit.

Officers used stop sticks to de-escalate the pursuit, which worked. According to a press release, the vehicle slowed to a stop on I-69. Police say a passenger, identified as Anthony Curtis, hopped out and ran into the woods next to the interstate.

We’re told Curtis was quickly apprehended by law enforcement officials. Police discovered Curtis had several warrants for his arrest as well as suspected marijuana on him.

Stobaugh told officers Curtis forced her to flee from police or he would assault her. She was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and faces charges of:

Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit

Reckless Driving

Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000

Disregarding stop sign

Failure to produce insurance card

No registration plates

Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)

Operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol

Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Anthony Curtis was booked into the jail and faces charges of: