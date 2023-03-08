MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Bremen man and woman are facing numerous charges after leading officers on a high speed chase through Hopkins County, police say.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers spotted a suspected stolen car on Grapevine Road shortly before noon Wednesday.
While trying to verify that it was stolen, police say the vehicle began driving recklessly. The driver, later identified as Whitney Stobaugh, allegedly sped through several stop signs while exceeding 36 mph over the speed limit.
Officers used stop sticks to de-escalate the pursuit, which worked. According to a press release, the vehicle slowed to a stop on I-69. Police say a passenger, identified as Anthony Curtis, hopped out and ran into the woods next to the interstate.
We’re told Curtis was quickly apprehended by law enforcement officials. Police discovered Curtis had several warrants for his arrest as well as suspected marijuana on him.
Stobaugh told officers Curtis forced her to flee from police or he would assault her. She was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and faces charges of:
- Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit
- Reckless Driving
- Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000
- Disregarding stop sign
- Failure to produce insurance card
- No registration plates
- Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)
- Operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol
- Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
Anthony Curtis was booked into the jail and faces charges of:
- Receiving stolen property
- Out of county warrant – Muhlenberg County
- Giving officers false identifying information
- Possession of marijuana
- Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)
- Unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree