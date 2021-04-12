Police investigating burglary at Pappy’s Convenience Store in Madisonville

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Pappy's burglary

Madisonville Police are trying to identify this suspect who burglarized Pappy’s on April 12, 2021.

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Madisonville Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who burglarized Pappy’s Convenience Store early Monday morning.

MPD says the suspect entered the store around 1:15 a.m. by smashing the front doors with a large rock. An undisclosed amount of merchandise was taken from the store.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Det. Haynie at 270-821-1720. You can also leave an anonymous tip by call CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories