Police investigating burglary at Pappy’s Convenience Store in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Madisonville Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who burglarized Pappy’s Convenience Store early Monday morning.
MPD says the suspect entered the store around 1:15 a.m. by smashing the front doors with a large rock. An undisclosed amount of merchandise was taken from the store.
If you have any information you’re asked to contact Det. Haynie at 270-821-1720. You can also leave an anonymous tip by call CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111.
(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)