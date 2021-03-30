Madisonville Police searching for suspect who burglarized Parkway Plaza Mall

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who burglarized Parkway Plaza Mall, and vandalized a mall storage area.

MPD says the suspect entered the mall through an emergency exit on March 28 around 5:15 a.m. He then burglarized Godfather’s Pizza, the Regional Jewelry Repair kiosk (across from Readmore Book-N-Card store), and GameStop. The suspect also burglarized and vandalized a mall storage/ maintenance area inside the mall.

Courtesy: Madisonville Police Department

Courtesy: Madisonville Police Department

The suspect is described as a slender white male with multiple tattoos. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Det. Haynie at (270) 821-1720. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (270) 825-1111.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)