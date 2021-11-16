Man accused in Mount Vernon double homicide makes first court appearance

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon man accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth and John Hall during a robbery on November 5 made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Police say they used cell phone data and surveillance video to tie Austin Kusturin to the deaths. Kusturin accused the police of planting evidence in his storage locker, and said he bought cell phones stolen from the scene from somebody else.

Kusturin was ordered held without bond. He is due back in court on December 1. Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers says that nothing is off the table, including the death penalty.