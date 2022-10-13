FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says it charged a man for failure to register as a sex offender.

FPD says on October 12, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South First Street. It was reported that Jesse O. Hedden, 56, was there trying to coerce someone into providing him aid. HFD says officers arrived and took Hedden into custody, charging him with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Officials say Hedden was taken to a local hospital, evaluated and later lodged in the Wayne County Jail pending a bond hearing.