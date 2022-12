EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The man accused of murdering Amanda Weir, 38, in May of 2018 has had a mistrial.

Officials say Robert Ballard Jr. had a mistrial Thursday, and he will be back in court Monday to reschedule that trial.

Ballard is accused of murder and attempted murder on Delaware Street. According to Evansville police, Ballard targeted two people in a car. Officials say Weir died the next day from her injuries.