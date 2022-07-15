VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A family in Vanderburgh County near St. Wendel is still trying to assess the damage after a truck crashed into their home overnight on July 15. Field sobriety tests showed the driver was three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of West Boonville New Harmony Road.

There were people inside the house at the time. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The homeowners told Eyewitness News this is the fifth time they’ve been hit in the last 53 years.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, 26 year-old Cory Pharr, admitted to drinking before the crash. Authorities said there were several open alcohol cans and bottles in the truck.

Investigators said Pharr’s breathalyzer test registered a point-285. On top of driving while intoxicated, Pharr is also charged with refusing a chemical test at the hospital.