HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man has been accused of intimidating one victim and the victim’s child on East Missouri Street.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on June 6, just after 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on East Missouri Street in reference to a male suspect who drove past a residence and pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim’s juvenile child. Officials say the suspect, identified as Jordan Burris, 26, also made threats to the victim.

Authorities say once officers took the report and left the area, about 30 minutes later, Burris drove back by the victim’s residence. Officers responded back to the area, but could not locate Burris at that time. Officers staged in the area and around 10:35 p.m., officers witnessed Burris drive by the victim’s residence again.

Officers say they initiated a traffic stop and Burris was taken into custody. A handgun magazine was located inside the vehicle. There was a picture of Burris holding two different firearms on his phone’s lock screen.

EPD says Burris was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. He was charged with Pointing a Firearm, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.