Man accused of June attempted murders pleads guilty

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A man accused of shooting two people in Evansville agrees to plead guilty. Paje Diaz was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Police say Diaz shot two people in a car several times on Riverside Drive in June. The victims drove away, then crashed near Covert and 41. Both victims survived.

Diaz was scheduled to go to trial Monday but decided to plead guilty. Terms of the deal have not been made public, but sentencing is scheduled for Dec.15.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

