WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Washington man is facing several felony charges after police accuse him of child solicitation crimes.

On Monday, the Washington Police Department says it received a complaint that 30-year-old Jan McAtee was sending inappropriate messages to a teenager through social media.

According to authorities, Indiana State Police along with other local agencies found and arrested McAtee without incident.

He is charged with three counts of Child Solicitation and one count of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors.