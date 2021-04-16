Man accused of setting his ex-wife’s home on fire is sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Randall James has been sentenced to 22 years in jail in connection with two 2019 arson cases. Earlier this month, James was found guilty on two counts of arson, one count of stalking, and two counts of criminal mischief.

Prosecutors claim in November of 2019 Randall James started a fire at his ex-wife’s apartment at Grandview Towers. They say he then went to his former mother-in-law’s apartment and started a fire there.

James led police on an all-day manhunt. The SWAT team was called to his home on St. Joseph Rd. He was eventually found in a wooded area in western Vanderburgh County.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)