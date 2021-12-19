Man allegedly hits a gas pump, drives away

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A man appears to have committed a hit and run on a gas pump.

A Jasper man is spending some time behind bars after knocking over a gas pump. The Jasper Police Department says the incident happened the morning of December 19 at a Huck’s Gas Station in Jasper. Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Sternberg hit the gas pump while driving out of the parking lot, and he left the area.

Sternberg was found at home later that afternoon and was taken into custody for Leaving The Scene of An Accident.