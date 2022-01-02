Man allegedly steals a damaged truck at a gas station

HANSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft from a Hanson gas station, which occurred the morning of January 2.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the man suspected of stealing the vehicle in question is a white male. The lost vehicle in question is a red Ford F-150 truck. The truck has a broken rear window glass, which has been temporarily repaired with cardboard and camouflage tape. The truck also has a hazmat sticker on the rear of the truck bed.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Sgt. Josh Gunn at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (270) 821-5661.