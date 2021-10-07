Man arrested after convenience store robbery in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man after they say he held a convenience store clerk at gun point.

Officers were sent to the Circle H Convenience Store and Smoke Shop on Morgan Avenue around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The cashier told police a customer pulled out a gun and said he would shoot him in the face if police were called. Police say the suspect also pulled out a hatchet then stole two items.

EPD arrested 28-year-old Marshall Tucker for the incident. He is being charged with robbery.

