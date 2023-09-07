HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man was arrested after a METS bus accident.

Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries at East Virginia Street and North Burkhardt Road. Officers arrived and found that a male in a passenger car had been involved in an accident with a METS Bus. Law enforcement officials say multiple passengers on the bus complained of pain and were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

A report says it was found that the driver of the passenger car’s driving status was suspended. Officers transported the male to Deaconess Midtown for jail clearance and then to VCCC on related charges.

The suspect was identifed as Charles Holland. Holland has been charged with Traffic – Driving With a License Suspension With Injury.