Man arrested after murder investigation in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that an arrest has been made after a woman’s body was found on Lyles Station Road, north of State Road 64 on Wednesday.

According to court documents, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home after family members of 72-year-old Viola Clardy said they had been unable to contact her for several days. According to the documents, no one had been able to contact Clardy since the night of October 3.

The affidavit said that a member of Clardy’s family noticed a grey tarp in the woods and alerted the investigators. Investigators lifted a portion of the tarp and observed a lifeless female body wrapped in blood-stained cloth items.

Law enforcement officers said the victim had several stab wounds and blood was found near the patio door of the residence. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to confirm the cause of death.

Law enforcement officers say that Clardy’s son David O. Crowe, 47, admitted to stabbing her on the morning of October 4. Crowe also identified two knives inside the home to officers that he said were used in the stabbing and told them where to find the Clardy’s personal items.

Crowe was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without bond.