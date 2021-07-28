Police: Man arrested after ramming into police cruisers in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says he intentionally rammed into two cruisers and a civilian vehicle while trying to evade arrest.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault and a theft of a pickup truck around 2 p.m. in Centertown. Deputies located the suspect, Jeremy Bates, 24, operating the stolen truck on Kronos Loop and attempted to stop the vehicle. According to officers, Bates rammed into two different cruisers, disabling one of them, and then intentionally rammed into a civilian vehicle during his attempts to flee the scene. Officers say they were able to disable the vehicle and take Bates into custody.

Bates was medically cleared and charged with multiple felonies and lodged in the Ohio County Jail.